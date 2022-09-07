Mercer Advisors Acquires Jordan Financial Strategies, LLC, Expanding Mercer Advisors' Denver Presence

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Jordan Financial Strategies, LLC. Jordan, a respected wealth management firm located in Denver, Colorado, serves clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $120 million.

Kristy R. Jordan, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, founded Jordan in 1998 and she and her team have been helping their clients achieve financial freedom through comprehensive wealth management and financial planning for many years.

Commenting on the transaction, Kristy stated: "We focus on helping our clients achieve their economic goals by offering clarity, insight, and partnership in all market conditions anchoring on comprehensive financial planning. As I looked toward my own succession planning, I focused on looking for a partner that would continue to work with me in my mission to serve my clients with excellence and sharing the same business virtues and values. After meeting with Dave Welling, Mercer Advisors CEO, and David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman, who leads mergers and acquisitions, it was clear to me they were the best platform partner for my clients and my team. Like Jordan, Mercer Advisors leads with financial planning, our investment philosophies are closely aligned, and they have in-house family office services like estate planning, tax return preparation, and corporate trustee services that allow me to expand the service offering to my clients. This is a perfect cultural fit for us."

David Barton, Vice Chairman of Mercer Advisors, who led the acquisition of Jordan on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Kristy has built a solid business with a strong team. She leads with financial planning as we do, and we could not be more excited about Kristy and her team joining Mercer Advisors."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Kristy leads a highly respected wealth management team and will fit in seamlessly with our already strong presence in Colorado, including our National Hub located in downtown Denver. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

