LynxDx Adds New Executive Leadership

VP of Sales and Senior Director of Market Access Poised to Expand Reach of Revolutionary MyProstateScore™ Cancer Assessment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LynxDx , developers of the revolutionary MyProstateScore™ (MPS), announces the hiring of Jeremiah Johnson as Vice President of Sales and Shawn Wheeler as Senior Director of Market Access.

Jeremiah Johnson (PRNewswire)

"As LynxDx grows and expands, we are excited about these two dynamic individuals joining our team." Steve Riggs , LynxDx

The addition of the senior genomics and healthcare executives continues the company's rapid growth as it prepares to expand and advance its innovative MPS prostate cancer risk assessment solutions featuring industry-leading accuracy.

Johnson brings to LynxDx more than 20 years of award-winning experience in the diagnostic, medical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, Johnson served as Senior West Region Sales Manager at Exact Sciences (formerly Genomic Health Inc.), in Madison, WI where he led an eight-person sales team within one of the six regions in the Urology Division. Previously, he served as Senior Urology Sales Representative at Endo Health Solutions in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

Shawn Wheeler boasts more than 15 years pharmaceutical and diagnostic sales and clinical experience, along with a passion to assist LynxDx in improving the care of cancer patients. He joins LynxDx from a decade-long progressive career at Exact Sciences, Inc., most recently as National Accounts Manager, Commercial Markets.

"Jeremiah Johnson takes tremendous pride in building teams, developing people, creating solutions, and delivering on sales expectations. Shawn Wheeler compliments Johnson's experience, as a seasoned sales professional and registered pharmacist with proven results across disease states in the pharmaceutical/biotech industries," said Steve Riggs, President of LynxDx. "As LynxDx grows and expands, we are excited about these two dynamic individuals joining our team – a team committed to transforming patient care through proven, evidence-based methodologies and to striving to build healthier communities."

By using the MPS assessment, physicians are able to more accurately inform their patients whether or not a clinically relevant cancer is present, or if their elevated PSA score was the result of other factors.

LynxDx launched in 2020 with a focus on improving prostate cancer screening. Using a urine diagnostic test originated in a research lab at the University of Michigan, the company developed MyProstateScore™. MPS is a non-invasive prostate cancer urine test capable of detecting the presence of two genetic markers linked to prostate cancer. Combining this information with the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level, the test helps by measuring levels of cancer-specific genes in a patient's urine with a 97 percent sensitivity rate.

About LynxDx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, LynxDx develops innovative diagnostic solutions that can be implemented in a clinical setting. Among these are MyProstateScore™ (MPS), a prostate cancer urine test that provides the most accurate results for prostate cancer detection and eliminates unnecessary biopsies. The company's mission is to improve patient care through translation of cutting-edge technologies. In addition to using scientific expertise to develop novel diagnostic tools, LynxDx works to see these tools used in clinical practice. The company is committed to developing and enhancing MyProstateScore as well as looking ahead to introducing future diagnostic solutions.

About MyProstateScore™

MyProstateScore™ (MPS) is an early detection assessment for prostate cancer that measures urine levels of two cancer genes, TMPRSS2:ERG and PCA3 that are rarely present at high levels in the urine of men without prostate cancer. The MPS test provides patients with an individualized risk estimate for having prostate cancer. Combining the patient's PSA level and the levels of these two cancer-specific genes, MPS can predict a person's risk of high-grade prostate cancer with an incredibly high degree of accuracy and sensitivity. Using this information, the physician and patient work to devise a personalized plan for evidence-based medical decisions.

For more information about LynxDx and MyProstateScore™, please visit lynxdx.com .

Media Contact:

Susan Thwing

248.396.1083

susan@lynxdx.com

Shawn Wheeler (PRNewswire)

LynxDx (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LynxDx