CropX and BoerenNatuur help Dutch farmers protect biodiversity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, Inc., a digital farm management solutions company, is advancing European biodiversity goals by helping farmers adopt farming practices that protect important species. Through a longstanding partnership with BoerenNatuur, an organization of 40 farmer collectives across the Netherlands, CropX built and maintains the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system that helps farmers voluntarily apply for subsidies to adopt conservation practices.

CropX built the system Dutch farmers use to apply for and receive subsidies for farm practices that provide habitat for biodiversity, like planting wildflower strips adjacent to fields. Credit: BoerenNatuur (PRNewswire)

CropX has a history of working with clients to build digital tools that support sustainable farming practices. Using the digital system developed by CropX, farmers receive over 85 million euros yearly to adopt practices such as delaying the hay harvest to allow for nesting birds to complete their birthing cycle and creating borders with flowers to increase the available habitat for insects.

For BoerenNatuur, the digital recording and mapping system developed by CropX replaces time-consuming paperwork for the farmers and the collectives, the members of BoerenNatuur.

Evelien Verbij, director of BoerenNatuur: "We are very happy with the valuable input CropX provides on the different challenges we face. Together we are building a sustainable and efficient ICT system that supports collectives and farmers with their important work for biodiversity on farmland."

The relationship began in 2013 with a pilot of 300 farmer participants, and as the capabilities of the system grew, so did the participants, which now number over 11,000 farmers, or around 20% of the farms in the Netherlands.

"I am proud of our efficient collaboration with BoerenNatuur. This means that the available budget can be used for what it is intended: protecting biodiversity in the Netherlands," says Janneke Hadders, CEO of CropX Europe.

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all the arable continents. The CropX platform synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at https://cropx.com

