ATI Physical Therapy Tops CMS List of Best Patient Quality for Second Consecutive Year

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") today announced that it has again earned the highest level of distinction by the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) for quality patient care in 2021. For the second consecutive year, ATI received the highest possible score, ranking in the 100th percentile of providers delivering outstanding patient outcomes, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Quality Payment Program (QPP). The Company was ranked an "exceptional performer" for the third year in a row.

"This recognition is another welcomed testament to the highest-quality, patient-centric care our providers deliver every day," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "When you think about the personal nature of healthcare, there's no higher honor a provider can receive than knowing you rank among the best in patient quality. We couldn't be happier to again be able to say that, while also working hard to ensure that our patients maintain access to high-quality care."

As part of this process, ATI, the nation's largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider, leveraged its proprietary electronic medical record and Patient Outcomes RegistryTM with over 2.5 million patients 18 years of age and older. These foundational components are core to ATI's commitment to tie healthcare payments to quality care improvement and health outcomes while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.

"With another exceptional performer rating and ranking in the 100th percentile of all providers, we are proud to again be able to say that ATI delivers the highest-quality patient care," said Charles Thigpen, ATI Vice President of Care Delivery. "This is a credit to our outstanding clinicians across the country who continue to deliver on our care model every day. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in further recognition of value-based reimbursement models."

The MIPS recognition is used to determine the reimbursement rates that providers receive for their services, which in turn impacts the location and scope of services available to patients. This honor comes at a time when ancillary services such as physical therapy are facing unprecedented threats in rate reduction, as also determined by CMS.

"ATI remains committed to delivering the highest-quality care to as many patients as possible," Vitti said. "This honor demonstrates that we are continuing to help improve people's lives while also leading the way in the push for reimbursement models that place a premium on the value of physical therapy."

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

