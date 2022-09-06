Pragya Malhotra, Previously of UKG Joins isolved as Chief Product Officer

Software executive with over 18 years' experience leading high-performing product organizations joins senior leadership to further strengthen strategic roadmap

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved Connect 2022 -- isolved®, a G2 leader in human resources (HR) management systems for 10 consecutive quarters and a Champion in Workforce Management from SoftwareReviews, has named Pragya Malhotra as its chief product officer. Malhotra, joins isolved with the remit of ensuring isolved People Cloud™, the intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform, continues to address the Future of Work so isolved customers can exceed their goals through transformational employee experience.

As chief product officer, Malhotra will lead an agile and distributed product organization with responsibility for product strategy and roadmap, product management, architecture, engineering, quality assurance and Dev Ops.

"We're excited to welcome someone with such a strong product background within the HCM space into the company," said Todd La Fever, COO of isolved. "Under Pragya's leadership, isolved People Cloud will continue to evolve and scale to reflect the needs of isolved customers both today and tomorrow."

Despite the global pandemic, over the last two years isolved has maintained strong upward momentum with regular product delivery via continuous release to meet customer needs fast. Malhotra's experience scaling products, designing cloud and mobile architecture, managing cloud platforms, and recruiting and developing strong teams, while consistently producing outstanding results, will help ensure isolved continues its growth.

"isolved has consistently proven itself to be an innovator in HR technology, helping small, medium and mid-sized organizations to benefit from product functionality that's often only found within the enterprise, yet at a far lower total cost of ownership," said Malhotra. "It was clear to me from the moment I engaged with the team at isolved that it's not just a company with a highly differentiated product proposition but also one with a uniquely purposeful, agile and rewarding culture. They truly care about their people and go to great lengths to create an inclusive culture. I can't wait to get started and look forward to meeting customers and partners at our annual conference, isolved Connect in Nashville this week."

In her career as an operational executive, Malhotra's most recent tenure was as Vice President, products at UKG, formerly Ultimate Software, an HCM technology provider, where she led the design and development of its HCM platform, mobile strategy, and HR service delivery products, and has held executive and senior roles at InComm, ITA Group and Wells Fargo.

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR & payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

