From a leading team at the #1 ranch division in North Texas, the sophisticated spread that takes the idea of a Texas ranch to another level

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, led by expert agents David Burgher and Harlan Ray of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, is thrilled to represent the Dolce Vita Ranch.

Situated on 130 acres in Weatherford, Texas, the cutting-horse capital of the world and a charming city just 30 minutes west of Fort Worth and an hour west of Dallas, the ranch is one of the finest properties in Parker County, known for its exceptional rural life. Dolce Vita Ranch is a unique property with appeal to the landowner, rancher or architecture aficionado, and is ideal as a weekend retreat or full-time residence.

The ranch has been well-manicured to create an ideal setting for both wildlife and livestock. Almost equal parts open pastureland and wooded areas, there is both level land near a creek bottom and rolling hills looking off into the distance, making the diversity of terrain truly unique. There are three water wells, three ponds, two stock tanks and frontage on both sides of Sanchez Creek. Most of the soil is Windthorst fine sandy loam. The property also offers a four-stall horse barn, storage barn and shop. Hunting, riding ATVs, horseback riding and stock-tank fishing can provide endless entertainment and recreation.

The property's centerpiece is the six-bedroom, six-bath, Italian-style villa of more than 11,000 square feet that offers the good life — as Dolce Vita's name so perfectly suggests. The sprawling, multilevel home is crafted of stucco and stone and features a media room, library, game room and 3,700-bottle connoisseur's wine cellar. The villa's arches, pediments, tile roofs, courtyards, flagstone walkways and vine-covered wood pergolas make for an incredibly inviting air while, inside, its terrazzo and marble floors, Venetian plaster walls (both polished and rough), hand-painted ceiling murals and doors from India, Argentina and Brazil elevate the entire living experience. The home's many other luxuries include a chef's kitchen with a large island and a sumptuous primary suite with a spa bath, workout area and private sauna. Each of the villa's bedrooms offers beautiful views of the surrounding countryside, with most featuring their own balcony or covered outside area.

A two-story guest house with a full kitchen overlooks the villa's saltwater swimming pool accented with fountains and a bubbling spa.

01 Dennis Road in Weatherford, Texas, is represented by Clay Bebee and Harlan Ray of the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group for $7,600,000. A link to 30-plus photos and complete details is here .

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/sales/detail/610-l-599-14766651/dolce-vita-ranch-01-dennis-road-weatherford-tx-76087

