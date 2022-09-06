Goulston & Storrs Director Megan Watts Named to the 2022 "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Megan Watts, a director in the firm's Real Estate Group, has been named to the 2022 "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her extraordinary achievements in the legal profession.

Watts was recognized for her pivotal role in bringing some of the region's most visionary real estate projects to fruition. She is well-known for her work helping real estate developers and investors negotiate complex joint ventures in order to develop complicated retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties that would be difficult to move forward without creative business and financial partnerships. Her projects are wide-ranging, from the nuts and bolts of acquisitions and dispositions of single assets to structuring investments in private real estate funds to affordable housing tax credits.

Watts is also known for her accomplishments in the affordable housing development and investment arena, which often include especially challenging financing and joint venture issues. In addition to her client work, she provides ongoing pro bono counsel to Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation and Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation, advising them on their affordable housing and real estate projects, in addition to Zoo New England, whom she counsels on corporate issues.

She serves on the Advisory Council for Horizons for Homeless Children and last year finished a two-year term as co-chair of the Urban Land Institute's Boston Women's Leadership Council. At Goulston & Storrs, she co-chairs the firm's Summer Committee and is a member of the Training Committee.

Watts received her S.B. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; her M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge, Judge Institute of Management; and her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall).

