Feel The Thrill of Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo at Miami's Regatta Park, October 8 & 9

Plug Into Fun at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, rolls into the Magic City this fall, offering Floridians the opportunity to jump in and jump on the latest in electric mobility products, from electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to even water products like electric personal watercraft, e-surfboards, and e-foils. With 1M square feet of festival space occupied by the world's leading manufacturers, this family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with activities for the whole family.

Miami-Dade has called for 30% of the county's vehicles to be all-electric by 2030. Local government officials do plan to add more charging stations to convince local drivers to make the shift. In fact, the county's new policy calls for 20% of all new vehicle purchases to be electric in 2022 and an additional 10% each year through 2023, so now is the time to take a battery-powered spin.

WHAT Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN Saturday & Sunday, October 8 & 9:



TIME 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE Regatta Park

3500 Pan American Dr.

Miami 33133



TICKETS $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/attend#Miami

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

