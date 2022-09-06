Collect Rx Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Wakefield & Associates to deliver Out-of-Network Solutions

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefield & Associates, a leading healthcare revenue cycle solutions company, announced today that Collect Rx has joined the Wakefield organization. Together, the two companies will leverage combined capabilities to provide a full spectrum of revenue cycle solutions, including Out-of-Network Claims resolution to healthcare providers across the country.

Founded in 2006, Collect Rx provides a tech-enabled Out-of-Network (OON) payment integrity solution platform, assisting customers with appeals and negotiations. Combining complex claims, medical account resolution expertise, collaborative customer services, and proprietary databases, Collect Rx serves over 5,400 healthcare companies across the country.

"Collect Rx is thrilled to bring its market leading and provider-centric claim resolution services into the Wakefield & Associates family", said Ike Brenner, President of Collect Rx. "Our customers and partners will be the biggest beneficiaries of this highly synergistic combination. Together, we bring to market an exceptionally comprehensive RCM solution set."

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Wakefield & Associates makes vital contributions to the financial health of medical providers through innovative and proven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions.

"With its depth of expertise and being a pioneering industry leader of complex Out-of-Network claims, Collect Rx allows Wakefield & Associates to expand our service offerings", said Matt Laws, CEO of Wakefield. "Going forward, we will be able to deliver a full suite of RCM services to the thousands of healthcare service providers with whom we partner."

Established in 1933, Wakefield & Associates specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, which includes System Conversions, Call Center Partnerships, Insurance Billing, Process & System Workflow Design, Eligibility Assistance Programs, Primary & Secondary Bad Debt Collections, Legal Solutions, and working with Debt Purchasing providers. Wakefield & Associates has and continues to make significant investments in people, processes, and technologies that allow us to develop and implement quality solutions that accelerate cash flow and A/R liquidation. Wakefield & Associates has developed effective recovery techniques and partnership collaborations that result in a positive patient experience.

