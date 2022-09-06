CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE UPCOMING 24TH ANNUAL H.C. WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE AND THE LAKE STREET 6TH ANNUAL BEST IDEAS GROWTH CONFERENCE

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Sep. 13 in New York. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Lake Street 6th Annual Best IDEAS Growth Big 6 Conference on Sep. 14 in New York. The presentation can be accessed on the Lake Street conference portal for registered participants and the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

888-990-6670

News Media:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

kplaskett@OneCECO.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.