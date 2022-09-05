InventHelp Inventor Develops Realistic & Challenging Punching Bag (MHO-169)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun, challenging and realistic alternative to sparring with conventional punching bags," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the X-Axis Sparring Trainer. My design provides fight enthusiasts with a realistic mobile experience with more energy between coaches and fighters."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a realistic and engaging alternative to conventional punching bags. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a human sparring partner. As a result, it enhances safety and it could provide a more fun and exciting workout. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness, boxing, and martial arts enthusiasts, gyms, training facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp