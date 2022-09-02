MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Service Conference

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Conference, being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ under Newsroom or MGIC Investment Corporation - 1567954 (webcasts.com). A series of related slides will also be available on both websites on Monday, September 12, 2022. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days at http://mtg.mgic.com/.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

