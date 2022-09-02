Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium Hits Milestone 300th Member

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC), established by The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), is pleased to announce the achievement of its milestone 300th member. That member is Systel, Inc. located out of Sugar Land, Texas. Systel designs and manufactures rugged computing solutions purpose-built for mission-critical applications in austere environments.

Established in June 2021, MSTIC focuses on innovative sustainment solutions to effectively address current and future security threats in maritime environments. The consortium brings together traditional and non-traditional government contractors, small and large businesses, for-profit and not-for-profit entities, and academic organizations collaborating to perform research and development and prototyping efforts. Their goal is to develop and mature technologies in the field of Maritime Sustainment that enhance the Navy's mission effectiveness.

"MSTIC is delighted to welcome our 300th member to the consortium. Our members' capabilities align with solutions for which the Government is looking and the collaboration among them yields the relationships, teaming, and innovative ideas that deliver those solutions at mission speed," stated Program Manager, Tim Macon with Advanced Technology International (ATI).

"Systel is proud to be a part of this collaborative effort to deliver the solutions that our Government needs to support maritime sustainment and deliver advantage for any mission," said Systel CEO, Vimal Kothari. "We have delivered thousands of systems for maritime applications over the past 30 years with a relentless commitment to enabling mission success; MSTIC is precisely aligned with that commitment and provides a great way to connect with other like-minded leading innovators."

MSTIC is managed by ATI.

ABOUT ATI

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, South Carolina, builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's national security challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future.

