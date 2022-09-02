Longer blade life, faster cutting from the next generation of Metal Devil circular saw blades

The new lineup from The M. K. Morse Company offers solutions for steel, stainless steel, and aluminum/non-ferrous applications

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth generation of Metal Devil circular saw blades from The M. K. Morse Company sets a new precedent for cutting performance.

The 4th generation of Morse Metal Devil circular saw blades delivers unrivaled blade life and surface finish. (PRNewswire)

Delivering unrivaled blade life, faster, cooler cutting, and optimum surface finish, the Metal Devil line features a versatile family of blades for cutting steel, stainless steel, and aluminum/non-ferrous materials.

With multiple blade sizes for each application, the line can partner with any tool, from handfed to chop saws, to make faster, cooler, cleaner cuts with a smooth, burr-free finish that needs virtually no rework.

Premium grade materials improve blade durability and maximize life for customers. A thin kerf blade creates less heat for a faster cut and less battery drain when using cordless tools. Optimized tooth geometry reduces vibration for improved surface finish, less rework and enhances blade versatility.

Each of the three blade applications offer unique features and benefits for users. The steel cutting blades have a 220 percent longer life in steel plate than the previous generation of Metal Devil blades, and last more than 30 percent longer than the top competitors when cutting Unistrut and square tubing.

The aluminum/non-ferrous cutting blade boasts 153 percent longer life than the top competitor in 80/20, and 48 percent longer life in aluminum plate.

The stainless steel cutting blades have 328 percent longer life than the top competitor when used on stainless steel tube.

All blade life information is based on internal product testing results.

To learn more, visit www.mkmorse.com/metaldevil.

About The M. K. Morse Company

For more than 50 years, The M. K. Morse Company has manufactured innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. We are inspired by the belief that there is always a better way to cut and our team of engineers create and translate innovative ideas into advantaged solutions that deliver the best value for our end users. Available in more than 70 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

