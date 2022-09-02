Equity Union expands to the Desert with Branches in Palm Springs and Palm Desert

Company launches its first locations outside of Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union's CEO, Harma Hartouni, announced the addition of two branches in Riverside County to be located in Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

With the addition of the new branches, Equity Union announced the expansion of its operations to open in the desert with temporary locations at the Flannery Exchange in Palm Springs and Fusion Workplaces in Palm Desert. The permanent Palm Springs branch to be located at 460 S. Palm Canyon Drive is scheduled to complete interior renovations and open at the beginning of Q4 with a permanent office in the east valley to be announced soon.

Equity Union has offices in Sherman Oaks, Encino, Woodland Hills and Brentwood, as well as immediate plans to open locations in Toluca Lake and Santa Clarita. With these additional locations, Equity Union will operate 8 branches by the end of 2022.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS® named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

Media Contact; Dan Stueve, +13105955875, dan@equityunion.com

View original content:

SOURCE Equity Union