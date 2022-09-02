Celebrating Rally House Grand Opening Weekend and Bengals Nation in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati is home to multiple Rally House stores, including several new locations in recent months. Rally House wants to recognize this continued expansion with a Grand Opening Weekend celebration at three Cincy locations on September 9 & 10. Additionally, Rally House is proud to sponsor Bengals Nation this year, a weekly Local 12 show centered around all things Cincinnati Bengals.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Customers can partake in the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend event by visiting one of the new Rally House stores around Cincinnati. Participating locations include Rally House Bridgewater Falls, Rally House Colerain Towne Center, and Rally House Liberty Center.

The excitement kicks off right away at each store listed above, as the first 100 guests on Friday and the first 100 guests on Saturday will receive a scratch-off game ticket. Each ticket has a prize to win, ranging from a $5 gift card to the Grand Prize $500 gift card. Fans can also register to win a tailgate bundle comprised of two chairs, one tent, one table, a cornhole set, and a $200 gift card. Only one entrant can win the tailgate package, but all non-winning entries will receive a consolation prize.

Rally House is thrilled to sponsor the popular Bengals Nation show put on by Local 12. Shows are taped every Wednesday during the season at OTR Eatery in downtown Cincinnati, where fans can browse team gear from Rally House, participate in Q&A sessions with players and coaches, and more. Plus, Vonn Bell and Mike Hilton will have a segment every week, and head coach Zac Taylor will have a surprise guest for each of his weekly segments.

Cincinnati fans have a lot to look forward to, especially being able to shop apparel and accessories at one of the Rally House stores surrounding Cincy or online at www.rallyhouse.com. The best part is that Rally House offers merch for favorites like the Bengals, Reds, FC Cincinnati, Buckeyes, Bearcats, and more.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Teri Hauenschild, District Manager

thauenschild@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House