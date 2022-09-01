UST's Peavy School of Nursing One of 10 Best Nursing Schools in Texas

The University of St. Thomas' Carol and Odis Peavy School of Nursing (PSON) was named one of the 10 best nursing schools in Texas by nurse.org .

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peavy School of Nursing joins an elite list of Lone Star state nursing schools, including the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M and Texas Woman's University. Nurse.org chooses the best nursing schools in Texas via a panel-reviewed selection based on several factors, including reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition and acceptance rate when available. Only ACEN or CCNE-accredited schools are eligible.

Texas is one of the largest employers for nurses in the nation, with an annual average wage of $79,120 in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

UST is Houston's Catholic University grounded in the liberal arts. St. Thomas is an urban campus centrally located in the Museum District near downtown, the Galleria and the Texas Medical Center. With UST's state-of-the-art Center for Science and Health Professions building and proximity to some of the nation's leading hospitals and medical organizations, nursing students have everything they need to succeed. And Houston is a great place to find a job after graduation.

PSON offers several tracks, including a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) for post-bac students who have already earned a degree in another field. UST now accepts transfer students in the ABSN program who have earned 60+ credits with another institution. They also offer an RN to MSN for associate degree nurses who wish to bypass a BSN to achieve a Master of Science in Nursing. In addition, nurses can advance their nursing careers and increase their earning potential with its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program.

"The Peavy School of Nursing's BSN and ABSN programs prepare students to be holistic nurses by delivering care that focuses on physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual needs of the populations they serve," Dr. Claudine Dufrene, Interim Executive Dean and Associate Professor of PSON, said. "Our graduates embrace that caring philosophy and are highly recruited by clinical agencies."

Students may learn on-campus, online, or accelerated, depending on the program chosen. UST's average annual tuition for a BSN is $32,484, with an NCLEX pass rate of 87.5%. Scholarships and financial aid are available, with the average award of an assistance package totaling $18,025. The PSON is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

