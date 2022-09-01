Tokio Marine Highland Named One of the Best Places to Work in Insurance

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Highland has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the third consecutive year. The annual award by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group recognizes outstanding employers in the insurance industry who have established workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

"It is a great honor to receive this award for the third year in a row," said Norman Heinrich, Chief Executive Officer. "As we mark our 60th anniversary, we celebrate all of our employees who have shaped our culture into what it is today. Our people are the reason we are one of the best places to work in the industry, and why we have earned a reputation for our expertise, our insurance solutions, and our unparalleled customer service."

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Since its founding in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland has built a rich and inclusive culture where employees are valued, empowered, and provided with the opportunities to build rewarding careers. Most importantly, the company remains driven by Tokio Marine's "To Be a Good Company" philosophy – a common mission to always do right by our customers, communities, and each other.

Best Companies Group identifies winning employers by conducting a two-part assessment of each company, which includes a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics, and a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction. Tokio Marine Highland's ranking and profile will be featured in the November issue of Business Insurance.

About Tokio Marine Highland

Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland (formerly WNC Insurance Services, Inc.) is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Highland has office locations in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Irvine, CA, Miami, FL, and South Pasadena, CA.

