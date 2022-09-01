PlainID, The Authorization Company™, Announces thought leadership collaboration with The Cyber Hut

Joint effort includes a white paper on the value of "externalization" of Authorization policies

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company™, announces today the release of "Build vs Buy: Guide to Evaluating Authorization" in collaboration with Simon Moffatt, founder and analyst of The Cyber Hut.

The increase in remote work and digital commerce has created a proliferation of digital identities which demand secure, frictionless access to applications and the underlying data.

The guide is designed to address and inform on key criteria when considering whether to build and maintain authorization policies "inside" an application vs leveraging the benefits of an external authorization engine.

The need for functionally rich applications capable of operating in a digitally optimized computing architecture has motivated enterprises to consider migrating their legacy, internally developed policies to an Authorization Platform such as PlainID.

"Externalized Authorization is now an essential part of the security arsenal - foundational for agile business operations - allowing the modern enterprise to share data, assets and applications to a range of new stakeholders," said Simon Moffatt. "This guide aims to empower the buyer on a range of topics associated with next generation authorization. It will hopefully be a great asset to the security executive and practitioner alike."

Numerous industry analysts are recommending externalizing authorization and authentication as a means to increase an enterprise's security resilience and a prerequisite to creating a Zero Trust architecture.

"PlainID is more than delighted to collaborate with Simon and The Cyber Hut. We strongly believe in the virtue of thought leadership and the importance of this subject matter. The power and broad value of authorization are just beginning to be realized, and our hope is that this guide helps firms make informed decisions." Tom Ammirati, PlainID's Chief Revenue Officer.

To learn more, download the guide; or join our webinar with Simon Moffatt on September 15th, 2022.

PlainID helps businesses advance and modernize by simply and securely connecting identities of all types with the digital assets they need to do their jobs, accomplish tasks at scale, and conduct digital commerce. By making authorization decisions simple, smart, granular, and contextual, PlainID helps enterprises achieve a positive and measurable impact on user experience, enterprise security, and data privacy.

Powered by policy-based access control (PBAC), leading-edge features include PlainID's Centralized Management Dashboard, which provides users the ability to create and manage enterprise-wide authorization policies from a central point while maintaining distributed enforcement capabilities. The Platform provides out-of-the-box PlainID Authorizers™ that address common authorization patterns for API gateways, microservices, data, and applications.

PlainID Inc. The Authorization Company™, is the recognized leader in Authorization as a Service powered by Policy Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to create, manage and enforce authorization policies across an enterprise. By securely connecting identities to digital assets via PlainID Authorizers, firms can meet the digital demands of user journeys, enable zero trust architectures and provide data security. The PlainID Authorization Platform enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

