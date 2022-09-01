Mercury Insurance Concert Series Announces 2022 'My First Ride' Artists

Jewel, Third Eye Blind, Styx and more share memorable moments about their first cars; Cover Song Challenge gives fans a chance to win concert tickets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert season is back and Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Live Nation have partnered once again to connect music fans with the artists they love through Mercury's "My First Car" series, a personal look at some of the world's best known musicians and the fond memories behind the wheel of their first car.

"We know that many music fans have been anxiously waiting for the moment they could see their favorite artists back on stage," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Not only do fans have the opportunity to see live shows again, but the return of Mercury's 'My First Car' video series allows them to connect with their favorite artists in a way that was once only granted by a VIP experience. Through the shared experience of reliving fond memories of our first cars, we thought it would be fun to ask artists about their favorite moments behind the wheel."

Featured musicians for this year's Mercury Insurance 'My First Car' Series include:

Styx

Train

Jewel

Third Eye Blind

George Thorogood

All of the artist videos, including the new season trailer, are available at https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/myfirstcar/

Mercury gives fans a chance to win concert tickets

Mercury recognizes the powerful connection music has and the fun that is singing along to your favorite artist's songs. Today, Mercury announces the "Cover Song Challenge" singalong contest that gives fans a chance to win tickets to a FivePoint Amphitheatre show this season by posting a video of themselves singing along to one of their favorite songs.

Fans who sing a song from any artist in the 2022 FivePoint Amphitheatre lineup and post their performance on Instagram Reels or TikTok using the hashtags #coveredwithmercury and #sweeps are eligible to win two free tickets to a 2022 concert at FivePoint.

"We are really excited and ready for the return of live music and there's no better way to celebrate than gifting fans tickets to a show," Thompson said.

For more information on how to enter to win as well as access to Mercury Insurance's 2022 concert series, visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/music/.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/.

Mercury Insurance Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance