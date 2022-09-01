Drift Named a Leader in Enterprise Conversation Automation Solutions

Drift Conversation Cloud Receives Differentiated Rating in Market Approach, Conversation Delivery and Performance Insights Criteria

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3, 2022 report. The report identified, researched and evaluated 10 service providers across 10 criteria in the Conversation Automation Solutions (CAS) market – Forrester characterizes this market by the facilitation of two-way conversations, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to scale, and extensibility into the broader B2B technology ecosystem.

Drift was named a leader in the CAS market and cited as a best fit for "companies focused on enabling their buyers digitally." The report also notes that "marketing, sales, and virtual assistants collaborate in real time" to progress deals in the enterprise using the Drift Conversation Cloud. Drift received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible in three criteria, including conversation delivery, performance insights and market approach. According to the report, Drift "offers strong audience insights and digital experience capabilities" and "customizes type and level of interaction based on audience."

"The pandemic accelerated a shift in modern buyer expectations in the enterprise and created a new demand for personalized digital experiences – a growing market gap that we are uniquely positioned to address across the entire customer lifecycle," said Leo Tenenblat, CPO of Drift. "We believe our inclusion and ranking in this report validates the advanced AI capabilities and scalability of the Drift Conversation Cloud across marketing, sales and service teams and more importantly, our customers' ability to engage more quality leads, close more deals and drive more revenue by meeting their buyers at the right place, at the right time, with the right conversation."

Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide, Drift has revolutionized the way businesses buy from businesses. Companies use Drift to engage with their website visitors 24/7 through AI-powered conversations that are tailored to each customer's needs. Earlier this year, Drift introduced the Drift Conversation Cloud , which combines Drift's three core solutions to seamlessly integrate marketing, sales and service. The Drift Conversation Cloud empowers businesses to deliver a personalized buyer experience that spans the entire B2B customer journey and helps them improve their sales pipeline, increase revenue and attract lifelong customers.

For a copy of The Forrester New WaveTM: Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3, 2022 report, please visit: https://drift.ly/wave-2022

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

