WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boilermaker Alliance today announced Drew Brees as the newest member of its executive board, which is charged with operating the charitable organization that uses the name-image-likeness of Purdue University student-athletes to help them make a difference in their communities. Brees, one of Purdue University's most decorated alumni-athletes, will help guide the organization as it expands its offerings to all 385 scholarship student-athletes at Purdue.

Boilermaker Alliance announces Drew Brees on Executive Board, expansion to all Purdue University athletic programs

"I believe in the mission of Boilermaker Alliance and what we are trying to accomplish in developing character and future leaders amongst our student-athletes. We will empower all 385 students to make an impact, locally and nationwide," Brees said. "Boilermaker Alliance will also provide all our coaches the resources needed to compete for championships. We aim to be a leader so other universities look to Purdue and model their programs after ours. This as an opportunity to develop leaders of character and do things the right way."

"We are honored to have Drew on our board, as he is well-qualified to help lead a name-image-likeness organization for any university. He is the perfect fit for Boilermaker Alliance and we are confident his presence will amplify the reputation of our organization," said Jeff McKean, president of Boilermaker Alliance. "This is a new age in collegiate athletics and our expansion to all 385 student-athletes on scholarship is unprecedented. We aim to be a leader in this space for years to come."

Boilermaker Alliance intends to provide a new vehicle to recognize the accomplishments of Purdue student-athletes, while elevating the profile and effectiveness of charitable organizations in Indiana and nationwide. Purdue student-athletes will work on behalf of charitable organizations to amplify the charities' reach in a way that is not otherwise possible. Efforts will include special appearances, signing autographs, posting on social media, managing camps and clinics, mentoring and appearing at charity events. In the non-exclusive agreements, Boilermaker Alliance will compensate student-athletes under the new name-image-likeness rules through donations received. The organization intends to raise $6 million annually to support this mission.

"Boilermaker Alliance is one more example of the Purdue community doing things the right way," said former Purdue basketball player and current Detroit Piston Jaden Ivey. "Their charitable focus will set an example for others across the country to follow."

Boilermaker Alliance began partnering with athletes earlier this year and is actively working with nonprofit organizations across the state and country. The goal is for student-athletes to hone their passions and find an organization that best suits them. Boilermaker Alliance will positively impact the greater Lafayette community and beyond for many years by uniting Purdue student-athletes, Purdue alumni and the charitable organizations they choose.

"Boilermaker Alliance is already making an impact on local nonprofits, including mine," said Crew Life founder and Purdue athlete-alumnus Rapheal Davis. "Our recent fundraiser doubled in size and tripled our year-over-year profits thanks to the work of this organization and our esteemed Purdue student-athletes. The way they are using NIL for good is ahead of its time and I'm proud to be part of it."

In addition to the expansion announcement, Boilermaker Alliance released the names of several individuals who will help comprise the organization's advisory board. They include Akin Ayodele, Rapheal Davis, Jim Everett, Nick Hardwick, Robbie Hummel, Matt Light, Cuonzo Martin, Shaun Phillips, Pete Quinn, Bobby Riddell and Adam Schenk. In his role as an executive board member, Brees will also chair the advisory board.

