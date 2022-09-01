Blake Bamford joins Needham Bank as Senior Vice President Structured Finance Relationship Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced that Blake Bamford has joined the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Lending group as Senior Vice President Structured Finance Relationship Manager. Mr. Bamford has over 13 years of experience in financial services, with expertise in C&I lending and customer relationship management.

He will evaluate, authorize and recommend approval for commercial loans that are generally greater than $10 million in commitment size. He also will assist James Daley, Senior Vice President-Structured Finance with the build-out of the Bank's C&I Structured Finance segment.

From 2013 to 2022, Mr. Bamford worked at Customers Bank, in a variety of roles. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, where he managed over $210 million in total commitments. Prior to that, he was the Vice President, Relationship Manager.

"I am thrilled to be joining a bank and a team that are experiencing such incredible growth," said Mr. Bamford. "I know the Structured Finance team has already closed some impressive renewable energy deals, and I am looking forward to using my knowledge to help expand the portfolio."

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome Blake to the Needham Bank," commented Mr. Daley. "Blake is bringing extensive industry experience and success, which will make him a great addition to the team and help us to continue to build out the Structured Finance practice."

In addition to his work experience, Mr. Bamford has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Maine and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He also received his certificate in fundamentals of credit analysis from the Massachusetts Bankers Association. Mr. Bamford volunteers for the North Andover Soccer Association as a youth soccer head coach.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

View original content:

SOURCE Needham Bank