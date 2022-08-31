RealFoundations Adds Rental Housing Pro, Stephen Winsby, to Leadership Team

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced that rental housing veteran, Stephen Winsby, has joined the firm's leadership team as an Enterprise Managing Consultant.

Based in Southern California and aligned with RF's Orange County office, Stephen will oversee project delivery in the region while also expanding the company's rental housing practice. Additionally, he will serve as an enterprise-wide subject matter expert on all facets of the rental housing sector, collaborating with RF consultants and clients globally on engagements involving residential development, multifamily operations, single-family rentals, and build-for-rent enterprises.

"Residential housing is the most valuable asset in the world, and the sector is experiencing significant transformation as consumer demands continue to evolve," states Chris Shaida, RealFoundations CEO and Enterprise Managing Consultant. "The deep knowledge and experience Stephen brings to RealFoundations will substantially bolster our housing expertise and portfolio of solutions, particularly on the management operations and development fronts. We are thrilled to have him share his insights both across our enterprise and with our clients."

Stephen comes to RealFoundations with over 25 years of U.S. and international real estate experience. Prior to joining RF, he served as Chief Operating Officer at a Black Creek Mexico (BCM) International vertically integrated multifamily investment platform. Before Black Creek, he held executive positions with other major residential real estate companies, among them, Riverstone Residential Group, Holland Residential, Simpson Property Group and Trammell Crow Residential Services.

Stephen has an extensive record of helping organizations improve operational performance, achieve and even exceed M&A goals, and attain strong investment returns through resource and technology optimization. He has broad and deep expertise in property management, development, construction, operations, acquisitions, dispositions, mixed use, retail and redevelopment. He also is skilled in applying real estate leading practices in international settings with respect for and sensitivity to local country knowledge, culture and communication styles.

"I'm thrilled to join RealFoundations where I'll have the opportunity to combine their successful and proven methods and experience by sharing and applying everything I've learned during my career about making rental housing perform at the highest level," says Stephen. "I'm also grateful to prior colleagues and firm leaders, for sharing with me their operating experiences, strategic vision and affording me so many great opportunities to participate in every part of the rental housing ecosystem."

Stephen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sacramento State University.

