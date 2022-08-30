Meridian Integration joins Itron Inspire conference to share knowledge and support a better connected, sustainable future for us all!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is a leading Professional IT Services company. This year, they are proud to join Itron Inspire at a conference bringing leaders from across the energy, water, and smart city communities together to share knowledge. The conference enhances the depth and breadth of our industry vision; keeping us on the forefront of technology & trends while affording us the opportunity to support a better connected, sustainable, and more resourceful future.

Meridian-Integration will be attending the Itron Inspire conference on September 23-30, 2022 , in Marco Island .

Todd Lamoureaux, CCO of Meridian-Integration commented "The Itron Inspire event brings the industry's thought leaders together to provide valuable insights into the future of energy and water management."

Join us for Itron Inspire, Sept. 23-30, 2022, in Marco Island, Florida.

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission critical system implementations and migrations, technology roadmap and readiness services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is a member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Professional services, including Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family.

Itron® enables utilities and cities to deliver critical infrastructure services safely, securely, and reliably to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters, and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas, and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure safety, and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

