Dr. Frances Tilney Burke Joins Exactus Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Exactus Advisors, the mission is clear: We help clients realize their business potential through superb leadership that optimizes people, processes, and technology. We are proud to announce our newest Operating Partner in our Leadership and Strategy practice, Dr. Frances Tilney Burke.

In times of transformation in the workplace it is important to establish cohesion throughout the company. The experience of these advisors will shed a new perspective for company culture and leadership.

Dr. Burke has spent her career in academia, defense, and foreign policy. Dr. Burke's distinguished academic background includes an undergraduate degree in history and literature from Harvard University and a master's degree from Oxford University. Furthermore, she has a master's and doctorate in international relations from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, most recently finishing a postdoctoral fellowship at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, DC. Dr. Burke was a policy adviser on some of the U.S. Department of Defense's most complex issues and worked directly for two Deputy Secretaries of Defense. She has traveled and worked extensively in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Additionally, she served as an intelligence officer in the Navy reserve and as a proud volunteer leader for Army family programs.

Dr. Burke is passionate about the written word and how best to express complex ideas into coherent, usable, readable language. She enjoys helping people best communicate their strengths and plan enduring strategies. She has been published in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard, National Review, Foreign Policy, and other outlets.

Dr. Burke and the Leadership team are launching two new components of the Leadership and Strategy portfolio, "Women & Leadership" and "Inclusive Leadership" while continuing to hone our trademark offering, the Executive Leadership Series. Dr. Burke is particularly excited to drive Exactus' offerings for women and those who lead women based on her personal experiences working and leading in male-dominated workplaces.

