Digital Brand Architects Announces Acquisition of Digital Golf Collective

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading influencer management company Digital Brand Architects (DBA), a United Talent Agency (UTA) company, announced today that it has acquired golf marketing and digital talent management company, Digital Golf Collective (DGC). The addition of DGC to DBA's portfolio serves to expand the company's footprint into the sports industry, reinforcing DBA's continued growth in tandem with the rapidly evolving creator economy and further exemplifying how boundless the influencer industry has become.

DBA will leverage its expertise in digital talent management, brand development and extensive resource network to expand upon DGC's existing opportunities and capabilities in digital talent representation, brand marketing, social media management and strategic partnerships within sports and lifestyle.

"From our first meeting, I was immediately struck by the vision Jess and Sean laid out and how seamlessly it aligned with our own perspective on the world of content creation," said Penchansky. "Their success in such a niche area is indicative of their creative approach and I am thrilled that they are part of the DBA team. Together we will be able to expand opportunities for our clients and evolve our business in fresh ways."

Founded by seasoned marketing executives and entrepreneurs Jess McAlister and Sean Guerrero, DGC was born out of passion and the immense opportunity within the golf industry to manage strategy and branding for leading creators, brands, events and tournaments. All of DGC's individual digital talent and branding clients, including Tisha Alyn, Ryan Rustand and Cassandra Meyer, will join DBA's roster of leading digital talent. Under DBA, DGC's day-to-day operations will continue to be run by McAlister and Guerrero, who will dually report into DBA CEO Raina Penchansky and SVP of Finance AD Rastogi.

"After creating and shaping the influencer marketing economy within golf, this is an exciting moment for the future of DGC and our clients," said McAlister and Guerrero in a joint statement. "As golf keeps trending upwards as the fastest growing segment in sports, the timing couldn't be better for us to join the expansive networks of DBA and UTA."

"The partnership between DBA and DGC will allow both companies to capitalize on the significant opportunity within the multi-billion dollar golf industry," said Rastogi. "With the sizable increase in spending across equipment, apparel, accessories, entertainment, travel and lifestyle, this partnership is a logical next step in our growth."

The acquisition further marks the opportunity to broaden the conversation around golf as a lifestyle within the creator economy and amplify the consistent disruption of traditional entertainment.

About Digital Brand Architects

Digital Brand Architects is the industry leader in the influencer management and marketing landscape, representing a world-class portfolio of social media-oriented personalities, creators, and publishers whose total reach spans over 450 million. Founded in 2010, DBA was the first digital influencer management company to recognize the rise of new media voices and manage them as individual talent. In 2015, DBA launched Digital Brand Products (DBP) to empower its talent and other digital-native properties in developing, manufacturing and selling their own merchandise. In 2018, DBA launched Dear Media (DM), a women-focused podcast network that hosts over 50 shows fronted by top-tier talent with a combined following of more than 60 million across social channels.

About Digital Golf Collective

Digital Golf Collective is a minority-owned full-service marketing and talent brand management company focused on the golf industry. Founded by two of the leading digital and branding leaders in golf, DGC was born out of necessity, large scale opportunity, and passion for the greatest sport in the world. DGC represents and works with the market share of leading influential voices and brands within golf today. With the founders having launched and created the influencer economy within the golf industry, DGC aims to move the game forward for what the future holds for the sport, creators, media, and its partners.

