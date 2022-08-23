U.S. News 360 Reviews Survey Reveals Americans Have Adjusted Spending Due to Inflation, Are Worried About Inflation's Impact on Holiday Season Ahead

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews finds four in five Americans (81%) have adjusted their spending due to inflation, and 84% indicate they worry about the impact of inflation on this year's holiday shopping season.

To better understand the impact of inflation on consumer money-saving and purchasing habits, U.S. News used a third-party survey platform to poll 2,000 U.S. adults. It asked U.S. respondents about their coupon habits, 2022 holiday shopping plans, and more. Survey responses were weighted in order to be representative of the U.S. population.

"Our latest survey makes it clear Americans are flocking to digital coupons and similar digital money-saving tools because of inflation's impact to their wallets," said Alexandra Kelly, senior editor, 360 Deals . Kelly adds, "And they seem to be helping. In fact, an overwhelming 91% of U.S. consumers who use coupon sites, apps, and/or browser extensions report having saved money because of these digital resources — and half of Americans (51%) say they definitely plan to use digital coupons and similar online money-saving tools to help with their holiday shopping this year."

Additional survey highlights include:

More than half of Americans (58%) look for coupons at least once a week.

Three in four Americans (76%) have searched for digital coupons while grocery shopping.

American consumers most prefer online shopping on Black Friday, followed by Amazon Prime Day, which trumped Cyber Monday.

Half of Americans (51%) follow couponing blogs and social media accounts.

To access the full survey findings, visit:

https://www.usnews.com/articles/online-shopping-coupon-habits-survey

