Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Announces Contest Finalists

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchic, an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, today announced the seven finalists behind the Top 8 designs in its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest. The contest was open to both emerging designers and creatives with little-to-no fashion background to produce a portfolio of original illustrations and written materials.

This year's finalists are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Constantin Babeanu

Frenki Ceko

Scarlet Lacasse

Arron Lam

Ana Lloshi

Żaneta Siłkowska

Hyoni Woo

Each of the seven finalists submitted a portfolio that addressed either one or two contest themes. Each theme was centered around one of Newchic's partner brands - Selfsow, Koyye, Mensclo, and Charmkpr - which focus on their own unique social missions while supporting Newchic's overarching goal of giving multi-hyphenates a global platform to express themselves and advocate for the causes they care about.

Over the next few days, Newchic will schedule one-on-one video interviews with each of the seven finalists above and give them the opportunity to share more about their evolution as a designer, including the things that inspire their craft and the impact of creativity on their self-expression, among other details.

On the weekend of August 27, 2022 (PST), Newchic will host an Instagram Live with all seven finalists. During the event, a panel of celebrity judges - including Paula Franco, Danielle Sarkissian, and Marcos Gonzalez - will review the finalists' designs in real-time and announce the Top 4 winners based on a scoring system that includes the following criteria: creativity, design, resourcefulness, adherence to the theme, productionability, originality, relevance, and popularity. The winners will receive a cash prize of 1,500 USD each.

Registration is currently closed, but Newchic encourages the public to vote for their favorite design. Simply head to the following link and follow the instructions: www.newchic.com/designers2022

About Newchic

Newchic is an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity. Founded in 2014, Newchic has achieved rapid development on a global scale, ranking among the top online shopping websites. Newchic offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to help conscious customers pursue their styles. Newchic has won recognition and trust from customers in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

