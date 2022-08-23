Every Detail Solar Offers A Complimentary Report To Maximize Solar Panel Productivity

VISALIA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Detail Solar announces a complimentary report to solar panel farms that shows how much potential gain in productivity solar panels can see by using our Softbrush™ technology.

"In one month, a 10% loss in solar panel productivity for a one gig solar field costs $1,000,000 in lost profit depending on your PPA. It could be more! We can clean outside of maintenance mode which adds 8% per day back to field production values. Our technology brings fields back to factory projected values at an unmatched speed, which is very important to your bottom line."—Dan Piepho, CEO of Every Detail Solar

Every Detail Solar's fleet of panel washing technology from tractors to robots is the largest and highest quality available in the U.S. Our Softbrush™ technology is designed with an extremely lightweight material built solely for the purpose of cleaning solar panels. Every Detail Solar technology uses rubber strips as soft squeegees that gently wipe away dirt and grime and the customized reverse osmosis water filter removes minerals for a spot-free rinse.

Learn more about how to maximize solar panel productivity by visiting www.everydetailsolar.com .

About Every Detail Solar

Every Detail Solar is on a mission to provide the best quality solar panel cleaning services available with the lowest carbon footprint. They believe that solar panel technology is one of the most important tools we have to combat climate change, and are dedicated to doing their part to promote the use of renewable energy. The Every Detail Solar team has the skills and experience necessary to clean solar panels to the highest standards, utilizing their technology which is designed to be as effective and efficient as possible. They believe that solar energy is a crucial part of the future, and are committed to helping make that future a reality.

Contact

Travis Piepho

Email: travis@everydetailsolar.com

Phone: (612) 662-4050

Website: everydetailsolar.com

