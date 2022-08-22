Uranium Energy Corp Completes Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

NYSE American: UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas and SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) ("UEX") are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which UEC acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX that it did not already own. The Arrangement was approved at a special meeting of UEX securityholders held on August 15, 2022 and was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 18, 2022. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, UEX shareholders received 0.090 common shares of UEC for each UEX common share held.

UEC intends to submit applications to the Toronto Stock Exchange and to the applicable securities regulators to delist UEX's existing common shares and for UEX to cease to be a reporting issuer, respectively.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to have completed our acquisition of UEX. This marks UEC's second successful highly accretive M&A transaction in the last year, creating the largest diversified North American focused uranium company. We welcome UEX shareholders to UEC and appreciate the vote of confidence in supporting our transaction. The competing interest for UEX from other industry participants further validates the significant upside and strategic rationale we identified in UEX's portfolio of high-grade projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. We look forward to working with our new stakeholders and the joint venture partners, including Cameco, Orano and Denison."

Mr. Adnani continued: "The Company's acquisitions of Uranium One Americas ("U1A") and UEX have created substantial shareholder value, with meaningful expansion of our production capabilities and resource pipeline. The U1A transaction doubled UEC's processing capacity, In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") resources and permitted projects in the United States, while the UEX transaction doubles the size of our measured and indicated uranium resources. With no debt and over $180 million of cash and liquid assets, including physical uranium, UEC has an unparalleled industry position to capitalize on nuclear power's growing role as a climate change solution, contributing towards the mega trends of decarbonization, electrification and energy transition."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions, this is a strong fit with UEC's permitted, and production-ready U.S. ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada. UEC's sector leading strategy as the fastest growing, pure play, 100% unhedged uranium company with assets only in the Western Hemisphere is a key differentiator in this emerging uranium bull market."

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's leading, fastest growing, uranium mining company listed on the NYSE American. UEC is a pure play uranium company and is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. The Company has two production ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational processing capacity at the Hobson and Irigaray plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all of their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has other diversified holdings of uranium assets, including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp.; and (3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

About UEX Corporation

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects. UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

Additional Information

Full details of the Arrangement are set out in the arrangement agreement and subsequent amendments thereto, copies of which are filed by UEC and UEX under their respective profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under UEC's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition, further information regarding the Arrangement is contained in a management information circular dated July 8, 2022 prepared in connection with the meeting of UEX securityholders, a copy of which is filed on UEX's profile on www.sedar.com.

Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103



