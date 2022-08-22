Safe-Guard Products International announces a new branded automotive protection relationship with GM Protection.

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Protections, LLC ("GM"), a subsidiary of GM Financial has selected Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries, as they work together to provide an enhanced, complete added protection solution for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers.

"GM Protection will underwrite vehicle protection products on most GM vehicles while enhancing the offering with Safe-Guard products specifically developed for our brands," said Matt St. Charles, senior vice president and business leader of GM Protection. "This is part of our strategy to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty and help drive retention to our dealer network for any future service needs."

Working in collaboration, the parties will develop the new enhanced suite of products with program introduction to the dealer networks beginning Q4 2022. GM Financial supports over 4,000 automotive dealerships across the U.S.

The offering will include a complete suite of fully branded protection products, as well as dealer business development resources from a dedicated GM Protection team, on-demand retail training and development, enhanced sales and marketing content, technology platforms and integrations to help dealers sell, manage, and optimize their F&I business, and best-in-class customer service and claims administration. A private label program providing vehicle protection products for non-brand vehicles will also be made available for network dealers.

"Our relationship with Safe-Guard is a significant collaboration that will provide additional value to our customers and will improve the business for our dealers," said St. Charles.

"Safe-Guard is excited to support GM dealers and help drive F&I performance with our complete solution," said David Pryor, president of Safe-Guard. "Our unique combination of more OEM protection product programs than any other provider plus our solution for dealer groups allows us to deliver a one-stop, complete solution for GM dealers. We look forward to helping drive business and customer retention for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealers."

"Safe-Guard's expertise is creating fully branded customer-focused products, value-based dealer business solutions, and data-driven sales and business development," said Randy Barkowitz, chief executive officer of Safe-Guard. "We are excited to launch this solution with GM Protection and support a world-class customer and dealer experience for these brands."

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Safe-Guard Products manages protection product programs for over 65 strategic partner brands across the U.S. and Canada, offering a full suite of protection products and dealer business solutions in the automotive, RV, marine, and powersport industries. More than 40 million consumers are protected under added protection contracts by Safe-Guard.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit gmfinancial.com.

About Safe-Guard Products International, LLC

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers programs on behalf of clients, backed by industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top retailers, and independent agents across the United States and Canada.

