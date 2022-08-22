CONAGRA BRANDS PROMOTES TRACY SCHAEFER TO CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Tracy Schaefer to senior vice president and chief information officer, effective today, August 22, 2022.

"Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services," said Dave Marberger, chief financial officer, Conagra Brands. "Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans."

Tracy joined Conagra in 2001 as a financial analyst and has served in a variety of leadership roles in multiple functional areas as well as transformative, enterprise-wide initiatives. She attended Drake University where she earned her degree in accounting and serves on the board of the Institute of Career Advancement (ICAN).

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

