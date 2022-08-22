California Pizza Kitchen Announces Franchise Opening at Santiago Airport

-Casual Dining Leader Continues Franchise Growth Trajectory with New Location in Bustling International Airport-

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced the opening of a new franchise location at Santiago International Airport in Chile, expanding CPK's global footprint in Latin America. This new opening in Chile marks CPK's 41st international restaurant with more locations scheduled to open in Costa Rica and India in the next few months. A new domestic franchise restaurant is also scheduled to open in October. The brand announced this past November that franchising was now a growth strategy for CPK. Additionally, CPK has 145 company domestic restaurants currently operating with a new company restaurant opening scheduled for October.

Representatives from CPK and Morpho Travel Experience during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new CPK in Santiago International Airport. (PRNewswire)

Located inside Santiago International Airport, the newest CPK franchise aligns with the brand's focus to grow its franchise locations inside airports and casinos, as well as small and large format restaurants both domestically and internationally. The restaurant will be owned and operated by specialty retailer Morpho Travel Experience, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, specializing in food, beverage, and travel shops in airports, hotels, and resorts. Morpho Travel Experience currently operates eight food and beverage concepts including locations in four international airports.

"We're excited to partner with Morpho Travel Experience and expand the CPK brand throughout Latin America, a market known for its vibrant culture that resonates closely with CPK and its California inspired vibe," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations. "As we continue our global expansion, it's critical that we have partners that share in our mission to bring quality ingredients and creativity to customers – no matter where they live. This latest opening gives international travelers who pass through Santiago's busy airport the chance to enjoy a slice of California from thousands of miles away."

The CPK in Santiago International Airport will be located within the new international terminal, T2, an area with heavy foot traffic serving thousands of international travelers daily. Featuring a state-of-the-art design and a bright, open atmosphere, this newest CPK location will provide a relaxing California atmosphere for busy travelers. Just like sunny California, guests will feel an abundance of warmth and golden light when they step into the CPK in Chile, a feel that resonates throughout all CPK restaurants.

The new location will provide guests with the same full-service and full bar experience they have come to expect at all of the brand's locations including California inspired hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, desserts and an elevated beverage program. Known for its unexpected flavor combinations, fresh ingredients and innovative menu, CPK provides a truly unique dining experience offering guests its signature look, feel, and taste of California. With Grupo Britt's Morpho Travel Experience, CPK will expand its daily menu offerings to include locally sourced coffee and breakfast items such as Crispy Brioche French Toast and the Beverly Hills Breakfast Sandwich. Grab-and-Go options will also be available for traveling customers.

CPK's latest airport location builds on an already momentous year for the brand, which entered Canada for the first time with its new Edmonton location last month and its new franchise location in India earlier this year. CPK will also expand into Costa Rica later this year.

"This partnership with California Pizza Kitchen provides us the opportunity to continue our growth in the food and beverage division in a very promising airport," said Adriana Echandi, CEO of Morpho Travel Experience. "We are excited to work closely with CPK to bring California-fresh ingredients and the brand's unique cuisine and warm atmosphere to travelers from all over the world!"

The CPK at Santiago International Airport opened on August 20 with operating hours from 5am – 10pm every day.

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts, and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with consumer needs and thrive within their market. These key differentiators, along with an average unit volume between $3 million and $5 million, have positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit franchisees. California Pizza Kitchen prioritizes catering to franchisees' needs, providing them with the tools and resources required, including expanding technology and mobile capabilities for each location, best-in-class training, and development in all areas of the business.

To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise .

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen.

New CEO of CPK at Santiago International Airport welcomes customers for opening. (PRNewswire)

California Pizza Kitchen (PRNewswire)

