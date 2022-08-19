Statement on Speculation Regarding Acquisition Talks Between Keurig Dr Pepper and Bang Energy

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today issued the following statement.

"As we have shared previously, our top capital allocation priority is growing our business through M&A and brand/distribution partnerships. Therefore, we are active in evaluating many opportunities that arise, including in the energy space; however, we are not pursuing a partnership with Vita Pharmaceuticals for the Bang brand. We have a strong nationwide omni-channel selling and distribution system, including our company-owned DSD network, and a long track record of leveraging this important asset to drive strong in-market execution and market share growth for our brands and those of our strategic partners."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

