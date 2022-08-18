Take a Seat at Florida's Table with New "Foodie" Campaign from VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media

Social-first video series takes viewers on a journey of cultural and epicurean exploration through Southeast Florida

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media have announced the launch of Florida's Table, which promotes the state's dynamic culinary scene by showcasing a diverse handful of restaurants across Southeast Florida. Each episode features a local chef or restaurateur who is a reflection of the place they live and work. These individuals are well-versed in their particular culinary tradition, and their cultural origins are represented in the flavors they serve up. Each profile culminates in the presentation of the establishment's distinctly Floridian signature dish.

Emergent Media Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to let people know about the incredible culinary scene that we have in Florida," said Staci Mellman, Chief Marketing Officer, VISIT FLORIDA. "And who better to tell that story than the restaurateurs themselves? The team at Emergent Media really understands authentic storytelling for lifestyle travel content. Florida's Table is our first culinary-focused program with Emergent Media and we love this content. Travelers already love Florida's beautiful beaches, iconic theme parks, and hidden outdoor gems, with the launch of this effort they will discover yet another wonderful thing about Florida."

Distribution is driven through Emergent Media's Paradise audience network, which embodies a curious, go-getter with experiential travel ambitions. The organic and paid social program is currently live and runs through mid-September of this year on Web , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Florida's Table positions Florida as the perfect destination for modern explorers to satisfy their taste buds, as well as their adventure cravings.

"At Emergent, we pride ourselves on telling authentic and relatable stories and delivering on our clients objectives," said Jennifer Klawin, chief business officer and head of brand partnerships at Emergent Media. "We are thrilled to be partnering with VISIT FLORIDA to launch Florida's Table and inspire our travel audience to explore the state's diverse, locally crafted culinary offerings."

This premiere series, which represents an expansion of VISIT FLORIDA's partnership with Emergent Media, features Louis Grayson of Ramen Lab Eatery in Boca Raton; Daniel Salgado of Toro Latin Kitchen + Tequila Library in Dania Beach; Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach; Robert Moehling of Robert Is Here in Homestead; and Kim Kelly of Hurricane Alley in Boynton Beach.

About Emergent Media

Emergent Media is a lifestyle network for the "Modern Explorer." We tell the stories that reverberate with globally minded humans seeking to live inspired lives motivated by self-discovery and fueled by authentic experiences. From travel, food, and adventure, to interior design, music, and culture, there's always something new to explore!

Visit thisisemergent.com | LinkedIn

Emergent Media Contact

Jeff Honea

jeff@thisisemergent.com

About VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA is the Sunshine State's official tourism marketing corporation and travel planning resource for visitors across the globe. As Florida's No. 1 industry, tourism was responsible for welcoming over 122 million visitors in 2021, an increase of 54 percent from 2020. VISIT FLORIDA promotes tourism through sales, advertising, promotions, public relations, and visitor services programs, and serves more than 13,000 travel industry partners throughout the state. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA, follow @FloridaTourism on Facebook and Twitter, or go to visitflorida.org . For inspiration in the Sunshine State follow @VISITFLORIDA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit www.visitflorida.com . For media resources, visit www.visitfloridamedia.com .

VISIT FLORIDA Media Contact

Erin Cramer

ecramer@VISITFLORIDA.org

Louis Grayson (Ramen Lab Eatery), Robert Moehling (Robert Is Here), Rick Mace (Tropical Smokehouse), Kim Kelly (Hurricane Alley), and Daniel Salgado (Toro Latin Kitchen + Tequila Library) present their signature dishes and drinks. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergent Media