Over $39 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week, with Vintage Cars, Rare Coins, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $39.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week. From August 8th through the 14th, HiBid.com averaged 1.57 million bids on the site per day, with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,409 online-only and webcast auctions.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Currently there are hundreds of auctions on the site, some of which feature classic hot rods and motorcycles, antique vehicles, rare coins and paper currency, and coin collector sets. A 1946 Mercury Street Rod is one of the many noteworthy items up for bidding.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 8th-14th, 2022 , HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39,360,662

Lots Sold: 542,245

Online-Only Auctions: 1,318

Webcast Auctions: 91

Average Bidders Per Day: 967,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.57 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

LA Lawyer Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: August 3rd-21st

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Government Surplus and Police Seizures

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 2nd-27th

Seller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers

View Auction Items

A Collector's Car & Vehicle Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 19th-August 25th

Seller: Bill Anderson Auctioneers, LLC

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

