CONSTRUCTION RISK PARTNERS WELCOMES MARK GLORIOD AS PARTNER

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Risk Partners (CRP), a subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Gloriod to the team as a Partner.

Mr. Gloriod will lead CRP's geographic expansion into the mid-west. He will be responsible for building a team and book of business while collaborating with colleagues from CRP and BRP. He brings more than 25 years of experience in construction and insurance to CRP, and expertise in multiple lines of insurance coverage with an emphasis on property/casualty placements, wrap-ups, and builders' risk. He also has an extensive background in broking, underwriting, and claims management.

Most recently, Mr. Gloriod led Aon's Central Region Broking Team in addition to being an Account Executive on a $2M+ revenue book of business. He was responsible for program design, risk management, and broking of large construction clients and projects in casualty and builder's risk.

"Mark has the perfect mix of experience, culture, and entrepreneurship to help CRP expand our geographic footprint. We are extremely proud to welcome Mark to the CRP and BRP family," said Joe Charczenko, Partner, Construction Risk Partners.

"I am extremely excited to join CRP and start the next chapter of my career to help them expand into the Midwest," said Mr. Gloriod.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION RISK PARTNERS

Construction Risk Partners is the leading specialist broker for owners, developers, general contractors, engineers, and subcontractors that need to mitigate financial risks related to construction activity. Our expertise and specialization in construction allows us to tailor our financial products and services to align perfectly. We offer insurance, surety, bonding, default insurance as well as our industry's most respected Loss Prevention and Wrap-Up services. Learn more at www.constructionriskpartners.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

