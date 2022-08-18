CATO REPORTS 2Q RESULTS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported a net loss of $2.3 million or ($0.11) per diluted share for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022, compared to net income of $14.0 million or $0.62 per diluted share for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Sales for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022 were $195.0 million, or a decrease of 5% from sales of $206.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter decreased 5% compared to 2021.

For the six months ended July 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $7.4 million or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34.7 million or $1.54 per diluted share for the six months ended July 31, 2021. Sales for the six months ended July 30, 2022 were $399.9 million, a decrease of 4% to sales of $417.2 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021. Year-to-date same-store sales decreased 4% to 2021.

"Our sales were negatively impacted during the first half of the year by the increasing pressure of inflation on consumers' ability to spend on discretionary items such as fashion apparel, resulting in significant markdowns to clear inventory," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We have taken steps to right size our inventory by the end of the fourth quarter, including increased markdowns and reducing future order volumes. However, we believe the back half of the year will be challenging as a result of the increasing inflationary environment,effects of the tight labor market and continued late merchandise shipments due to supply chain disruption."

Gross margin decreased from 43.9% to 32.4% of sales in the quarter due to lower merchandise margins and increased freight expense. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales decreased from 34.5% to 31.2% of sales during the quarter primarily due to reduced incentive compensation expense, partially offset by increased payroll expense, reflecting more normalized operations, coupled with wage inflation. Tax expense for the quarter was $5.7 million versus $4.6 million in the prior year, reflecting a true-up of the projected year-end tax rate, resulting in a quarterly rate of 166.5%, which generated the net loss for the period.

Year-to-date gross margin decreased to 34.0% of sales from 42.6% the prior year primarily due to decreased merchandise margins and increased freight expense. The year-to-date SG&A rate was 30.3% versus 32.2% primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense, partially offset by increased payroll expense, which is a reflection of normalized operations and higher wages. Income tax expense for the first half was $7.6 million, flat to last year.

During the second quarter ended July 30, 2022, the Company opened 4 stores, relocated 2 stores and closed 7 stores. As of July 30, 2022, the Company has 1,312 stores in 32 states, compared to 1,325 stores in 32 states as of July 31, 2021.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of the coronavirus are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws or regulations affecting our business including but not limited to tariffs; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully implement our new store development strategy to increase new store openings and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; adverse weather, public health threats (including the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak) or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services

THE CATO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JULY 30, 2022 AND JULY 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

































July 30, %

July 31, %

July 30, %

July 31, %

2022 Sales

2021 Sales

2022 Sales

2021 Sales































REVENUES





























Retail sales $ 195,006 100.0 %

$ 205,962 100.0 %

$ 399,939 100.0 %

$ 417,196 100.0 % Other revenue (principally finance,





























late fees and layaway charges)

1,858 1.0 %



1,784 0.9 %



3,646 0.9 %



3,635 0.9 %































Total revenues

196,864 101.0 %



207,746 100.9 %



403,585 100.9 %



420,831 100.9 %































GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

63,257 32.4 %



90,375 43.9 %



135,947 34.0 %



177,934 42.6 %































COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET





























Cost of goods sold

131,749 67.6 %



115,587 56.1 %



263,992 66.0 %



239,262 57.4 % Selling, general and administrative

60,768 31.2 %



70,984 34.5 %



121,209 30.3 %



134,221 32.2 % Depreciation

2,811 1.4 %



3,137 1.5 %



5,554 1.4 %



6,179 1.5 % Interest and other income

(1,884) -1.0 %



(515) -0.3 %



(2,287) -0.6 %



(1,178) -0.3 %































Costs and expenses, net

193,444 99.2 %



189,193 91.9 %



388,468 97.1 %



378,484 90.7 %































































Income Before Income Taxes

3,420 1.8 %



18,553 9.0 %



15,117 3.8 %



42,347 10.2 %































Income Tax Expense

5,694 2.9 %



4,561 2.2 %



7,643 1.9 %



7,642 1.8 %































Net Income (Loss) $ (2,274) -1.2 %

$ 13,992 6.8 %

$ 7,474 1.9 %

$ 34,705 8.3 %































































Basic Earnings Per Share $ (0.11)



$ 0.62



$ 0.35



$ 1.54

































































Diluted Earnings Per Share $ (0.11)



$ 0.62



$ 0.35



$ 1.54



THE CATO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)















July 30,



January 29,

2022



2022

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,153



$ 19,759 Short-term investments

123,439





145,998 Restricted cash

3,930





3,919 Accounts receivable - net

24,830





55,812 Merchandise inventories

116,593





124,907 Other current assets

6,566





5,273













Total Current Assets

305,511





355,668













Property and Equipment - net

67,915





63,083













Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes

9,656





9,313













Other Assets

23,097





24,437













Right-of-Use Assets, net

154,636





181,265













TOTAL $ 560,815



$ 633,766













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities $ 139,804



$ 177,327













Current Lease Liability

59,494





66,808













Noncurrent Liabilities

18,685





17,914













Lease Liability

96,999





117,521













Stockholders' Equity

245,833





254,196













TOTAL $ 560,815



$ 633,766

