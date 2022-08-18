Alpha Omega Integration Partners with the University of Virginia for its Guaranteed Interview Program for Cloud, IT, Cyber, and Project Management Students

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration (Alpha Omega) is partnering with the University of Virginia (UVA) to cultivate and mentor college students and graduates with a new Guaranteed Interview Program for those in Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Cyber, and Project Management programs.

Alpha Omega's CEO & Founder Gautam Ijoor said, "Alpha Omega is investing in career switchers, career changers, and career advancers to create an agile tech workforce for our government clients. As a University of Virginia graduate, I know firsthand the rigorous coursework and top-notch faculty that produces high-caliber leaders and innovators. Alpha Omega is honored to formalize our partnership with UVA and open doors for its students and graduates."

The partnership comes at a perfect time. The national labor market has been highly competitive, with more openings than applicants, especially in technology. Alpha Omega has experienced explosive growth in contract wins and hiring, recently announcing an $86 million cyber contract at the USDA.

"The (program's) guaranteed interviews will address the need by connecting Alpha Omega with highly trained prospects while giving students a leg-up in job searches," said Hollie Lee, director of certificate programs at UVA's School of Continuing and Professional Studies which offers part-time, online programs for adult students.

Alpha Omega leadership is committed to mentoring and professional development. The connection to UVA predates the Guaranteed Interview Program. In April 2022, the firm headlined Effectively Communicating your Value to Interviewers , an event that brought together Project Managers, C-Suite executives, and career coaches to network with students about navigating the job search and acing post-graduation interviews. Alpha Omega's Gautam Ijoor is a Darden School of Business alum and a generous, 5-year donor to the Marian Chapman Moore Executive Leadership Award.

The Guaranteed Interview Program starts this summer 2022, and UVA certificate students are already signing up. UVA students or recent UVA graduates who are interested in connecting with Alpha Omega are encouraged to also visit our Careers Page: https://alphaomegaintegration.com/careers/

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA INTEGRATION: Alpha Omega provides high-quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers. We are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. We are also committed to integrate best practices and standardization in the areas of quality, service management, and security into everyday operations. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit https://alphaomegaintegration.com/

