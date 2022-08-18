Air Pros USA Expands Customer Reach through CM Heating Acquisition

Leading HVAC company strengthens local presence with new service locations in Washington

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.

"CM Heating has built one of the strongest reputations on their high standards and character. Together we're going to deliver dynamic solutions and unmatched customer satisfaction," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "It is not just an aggregation of our two teams, it is an integration of our strengths and shared goals to deliver quality care to every customer we serve."

As one of the most awarded and top-rated HVAC companies in Washington, CM Heating will continue to operate under their recognized brand as an Air Pros USA Company.

"Our customers trust us with their homes and comfort, so finding the right culture fit in a partner was a critical element for us," said John Giacomi, Co-owner and General Manager of CM Heating. "We felt that was secure when we partnered with Air Pros USA. They are an involved community member and most importantly, never sacrifice quality in their work."

Air Pros USA strengthens its local presence across Washington, having entered the Spokane market in 2020. Air Pros USA now adds multiple new service locations including Everett, Bothell, Mount Vernon, and Anacortes.

"It takes a special team to achieve what CM Heating has. We are so excited to welcome them into the Air Pros USA family," said Robert DiPietro, CEO of Air Pros USA.

Nationally, Air Pros USA has over 650 vehicles, 800 technicians and staff, and serves over 500,000 customers. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

The sell-side was represented by Meridian Capital, a Seattle-based leading middle market investment bank and M&A advisory firm.

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and CMHeating.com.

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 800 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

