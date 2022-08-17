THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN TO RELEASE Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 29th 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company will release its Q2 2022 consolidated financial results after market close on August 29, 2022, and hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday August 31st, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://app.webinar.net/9jGq5RB5xp2

Scheduled speakers are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer & Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: August 31, 2022 | Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID – 05534890

A replay of the call will also be available until September 7, 2022, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 534890#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable, global cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

