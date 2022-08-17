Gameflip Teams Up with Polygon Studios to Make Blockchain Accessible for Game Developers of All Sizes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameflip is excited to announce their collaboration with Polygon Studios to bring immersive and engaging Web3 games onto the Polygon Ecosystem. This combines Gameflip's industry-leading platform with Polygon's layer-2 scaling infrastructure to build a new, borderless economy for gamers.

"At Gameflip, we strive to make blockchain technology accessible for game developers of all sizes, enabling them to onboard their games and users onto the blockchain frictionlessly. We're thrilled to collaborate with Polygon to bring in scalable, interoperable, and secured solutions to help game developers thrive." said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip.

Gameflip is enabling game developers to quickly bring their games to Web3 with playable, earnable, and transactable NFTs on the blockchains, specifically for the Polygon Network. Game developers can integrate with Gameflip APIs to seamlessly onboard mainstream players and enable them to access NFTs, wallets, store, marketplace, and other services without the complexity of a blockchain wallet.

Developers can integrate via secure, simple, and authenticated REST API calls to reliably perform functions such as minting and selling of NFTs, listing on marketplace, and access to wallet and account management. Gameflip made it easy for developers by removing the complexities of scaling and ensuring consistency with the blockchain so they can focus on making the best game possible for their users. Players can quickly register and play the game immediately after download without setting up a traditional blockchain wallet.

About Gameflip:

Gameflip is led by veterans in the technology and gaming industries, enabling safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including NFTs, digital collectibles, and in-game items. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by over 6 million gamers who have safely transacted $140M in sales.

About Polygon

Polygon is the world's first well-structured, simple-to-use Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Polygon SDK is its main component, a modular, versatile framework for creating and linking Secured Chains such as Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, and others, as well as Standalone Chains such as Polygon POS, which are built for flexibility and independence. Polygon's scalability solutions have been used by over 450 Dapps, 350 million transactions, and 13.5 million unique users.

