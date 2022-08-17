EdTech Startup Money Vehicle's Financial Literacy Course Launches in Ohio Schools

The MV platform is available nationwide as financial literacy instruction mandates spread.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Vehicle , a leading education technology (EdTech) company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the U.S., is announcing that its virtual financial literacy course has launched in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine signed into law new financial education requirements late last year, mandating that all public school students in the state take a stand-alone, full-semester personal finance course, a rule also in effect in 15 states around the country. The Money Vehicle course aligns with Ohio's specific standards, making it an ideal, turnkey solution for students, educators, and school districts.

"Ohio's financial literacy mandate will ensure that students across the state have the opportunity to change their lives, and we could not be more proud that Money Vehicle will empower teachers to deliver this impact in their classrooms," said Jedidiah Collins CFP®, founder of Money Vehicle.

As of the beginning of July this year, ninth-graders in Ohio must earn one-half credit of financial literacy in order to graduate, according to the Ohio Department of Education's rules. The standards mandate instruction on financial topics including managing bank accounts, budgeting basics, and contending with debt. The Money Vehicle course walks through the first 10 steps of a financial journey, teaching students the basic principles of personal finance, as well as how to speak the language of money.

"I was a banker for 41 years and I saw the results of us not teaching our children financial literacy, " Ohio state Senator Steve Wilson, chair of the Ohio Senate's Financial Institutions and Technology Committee, and a primary sponsor of the bill, told CNBC when the requirements were signed into law. "I wanted to do something about it."

Money Vehicle is designed for classrooms and is an industry leader in resources for educators. The course was developed by financial and educational experts—teachers and administrators among them, who have decades of experience rolling out school projects. Money Vehicle is already being used by school districts nationwide, as well as being used on college campuses and by professional sports leagues.

About Money Vehicle

Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.

