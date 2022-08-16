V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. to launch refreshed design for Crema Supremo® and *Crema Rancherito® products.

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheese, crema, chorizo, and maker of Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese, announces the launch of new packaging designs for their Crema Supremo® and *Crema Rancherito® Sour Cream Brands.

New look same great taste! (PRNewswire)

This crema segment will now align with the new look of the entire V&V Supremo® family of premium products. The combined new look will easily identify these top-quality products for the consumer browsing at grocery stores across America! By converting this crema segment, V&V Supremo® will have transitioned 98% of its entire product catalog to the new look. The company confirmed that consumers will find the same premium quality and authentic products in streamlined, modern packaging.

This is an essential step for the company as they continue to grow and expand their product offerings.

V&V Supremo® said it will support the new packaging rollout in the third quarter of 2022 with communication on shelves at grocers, as well as with advertising on social media, ensuring awareness and a smooth transition.

*Crema Rancherito® is available only in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheese, crema, chorizo, and maker of Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexican natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor and is now one of the nation's oldest family-run Hispanic food businesses. V&V Supremo® services both the retail and foodservice industries.

