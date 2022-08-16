Skanska rebuilds Offshore Wind Staging Port in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA for USD 223M, about SEK 2.3 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Virginia Port Authority to rebuild 72 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 223M, about SEK 2.3 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022.

The project will redevelop approximately 72 acres of the 287-acre Portsmouth Marine Terminal for use as an offshore wind staging port which will improve 1,500 feet of an existing 3,540-foot wharf.

The redevelopment of the marine terminal supports the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project which is the largest offshore wind project of its kind in the U.S.

Construction began July 2022, and completion is scheduled for 2025.

