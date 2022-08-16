KnowBe4 Launches Resource Kit to Help Defend Against Surging "Human Layer" Attacks

KnowBe4 is offering a no-cost cybersecurity resource kit to help admins fortify their security awareness training efforts

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today kicked off support activities for Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October with a resource kit designed to help IT and Infosec professionals improve their security posture.

KnowBe4's Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit contains a user guide and weekly training suggestions to assist in planning out the month. The kit includes user resources featuring eight interactive training modules and videos such as a new interactive training module, "2022 Social Engineering Red Flags". Additionally, the kit contains multiple security awareness infographics, hints and tips, security awareness posters, digital signage and more- all available for the first time in multiple languages.

"Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides an exceptional opportunity to share this resource kit with IT professionals and users," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "These resources aim to help organizations with security awareness training plans and initiatives to educate and recognize the necessity of building a security culture among users. Bad actors continue to attack organizations, small and large, frequently targeting the human as the weakest link. Therefore, using Cybersecurity Awareness Month to focus on efforts to strengthen this layer are essential to better protect our organizations, not only in the month of October but throughout the year."

The theme for this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 by the National Cybersecurity Alliance is See Yourself in Cyber. The theme empowers individuals and organizations to own their role in always protecting their part of cyberspace- from all places. If everyone does their part – implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

To download the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit 2022, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-resource-kit.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

