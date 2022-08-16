In Her Highly Anticipated New Book, Age Wave Co-Founder Maddy Dychtwald Takes on Women's Longevity with a Cutting-Edge Holistic Recipe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maddy Dychtwald, internationally acclaimed author, futurist and thought leader on longevity, aging and wellness, just signed a new deal with Mayo Clinic Press to author a breakthrough book with the working title AGELESS AGING: Women's Longevity Bonus and The Art and Science of Living Longer, Better. Mayo Clinic Press is a full-service, world-class publisher providing reliable health information designed to empower individuals to take an active role in their health and well-being.

The book will be targeted to women age 50+ worldwide and based on cutting-edge science, groundbreaking and trusted research in wellness, longevity and gero-science, and insider advice from leading experts. Readers will learn how they can look and feel more vibrant, energetic and ageless while maximizing the many benefits of long life, including greater self-awareness, wisdom, resilience and empowerment.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 50 female futurists globally, Maddy Dychtwald has been deeply involved for more than 35 years in exploring all aspects of the longevity revolution and how it is transforming the marketplace, the workplace and our lives. A successful entrepreneur, in 1986 Maddy co-founded Age Wave, the world's leader in understanding and addressing the far-reaching impacts of our aging population. Now a 72-year-old wife, mother, self-proclaimed "health fanatic," sought-after public speaker and Wall Street Journal blogger, she is the author of three previous books: Cycles: How We Will Live, Work, and Buy, Influence: How Women's Soaring Economic Power Will Transform the World for the Better and Gideon's Dream: A Tale of New Beginnings.

Maddy explains why this is the book women need now: "We are at a tipping point in history, witnessing a revolution in aging, longevity, wellness and health. Empowered with the right information, insights, tools and hacks, women can be the world's longevity pioneers." In the U.S. alone, 64 million women are already 50+ and will live an average of five years longer than men, but they often spend more time in poor health. In Maddy's words, "The sad truth is that our healthspans don't come close to matching our lifespans. With this book, I want to help more women optimize their longevity bonus by dropping outdated stereotypes, while embracing the possibility that life after 50 can be an ascent rather than a descent." For decades, Maddy has been researching and distilling a new holistic recipe that can help women age agelessly. "I'm excited," she says, "that AGELESS AGING will clear through the clutter and confusion and point women in the right direction."

According to Mayo Clinic Press Senior Editor Daniela Rapp, "When I read this proposal, I immediately knew this is a book that I and all my women friends will want to read. I can envision how millions of women could benefit from the life enhancing information and guidance that Maddy will be providing."

Maddy is partnering on AGELESS AGING with Kate Hanley, who helped write numerous bestselling health and wellness books and has also authored How to Be a Better Person, Stress Less, A Year of Daily Calm and The Anywhere, Anytime Chill Guide. Kate, a personal development coach, lives in Providence, Rhode Island with her husband, two young children and her dog Cookie.

AGELESS AGING will be published in late 2023 and is represented by Jane von Mehren, Partner at Aevitas Creative Management (NA). According to von Mehren, "Far too many of the books about wellness and aging have been written by men. Maddy's work and life experience make her the perfect guide for women seeking to optimize their longevity."

For more information about AGELESS AGING or Maddy Dychtwald's speaking or interview availability, contact: Elyse Pellman, President of Age Wave, at epellman@agewave.com or at 510-899-4006.

