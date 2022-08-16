CipherHealth marks stellar momentum, prepares new avenues of growth

Patient engagement leader celebrates product innovation, deal growth, performance enhancements, and industry award recognition

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, is hitting the second half of the year on a strong wave of growth and momentum. Having secured a slate of new high-profile customers in 2022, while at the same time rolling out strategic new solutions and solution enhancements, CipherHealth is well-poised to help leading hospitals meet the challenges of an industry characterized by accelerating innovation, transformation, and consolidation.

"As we roll into the latter half of the year, I'm awed by the grit and focus of our team, enabling us to grow our business, rapidly innovate, and better serve the needs of our customers and the healthcare industry at large," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "From new partnerships and product innovations to recognition in peer-reviewed journals and industry-leading publications, it's clear that we continue to be the first name in healthcare patient engagement."

Highlights for CipherHealth so far in 2022 include:

pre-care stages of the patient journey, most notably CipherHealth's new CipherConnect offering, leveraging conversational engagement to streamline and automate manual scheduling, intake, and virtual waiting room tasks. Several CipherHealth customers have already adopted these new pre-care solution sets. The rollout of several new product enhancements focused onof the patient journey, most notably CipherHealth's new CipherConnect offering, leveraging conversational engagement to streamline and automate manual scheduling, intake, and virtual waiting room tasks. Several CipherHealth customers have already adopted these new pre-care solution sets.

New customer relationships with industry leaders like NewYork-Presbyterian and Prisma Health.

Summer Brown to the executive team as Chief Customer Officer, increasing the number of women leaders on the executive team in addition Chief Product Officer Mandana Varahrami and Chief People Officer Jennifer Compagni , who was recently named as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare . The addition ofto the executive team as Chief Customer Officer, increasing the number of women leaders on the executive team in addition Chief Product Officerand Chief People Officer, who was recently named as one of the

Clinical Advisory Board , bringing in key decision makers and visionaries from customer organizations, including Henry Ford Health, UCSF, Prisma Health, University of Illinois Health, and more. The board, which plays a key role in helping CipherHealth plot and refine its strategy and product map to align with real-world customer needs, deepens CipherHealth's commitment to customer-first solution design. The launch of a, bringing in key decision makers and visionaries from customer organizations, including Henry Ford Health, UCSF, Prisma Health,Health, and more. The board, which plays a key role in helping CipherHealth plot and refine its strategy and product map to align with real-world customer needs, deepens CipherHealth's commitment to customer-first solution design.

Best in KLAS " designation for CipherRounds, and being named as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for the eighth time. The recognition comes amid organization-wide initiatives to bolster professional development, supercharge career growth, and prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion. Industry awards and recognition, including a #1 "" designation for CipherRounds, and being named as one offor the eighth time. The recognition comes amid organization-wide initiatives to bolster professional development, supercharge career growth, and prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Third-party validation of the efficacy of CipherHealth solutions in improving emergency room readmission rates. A clinical study released in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the use of post-discharge outreach from CipherHealth significantly reduced the two-week readmission rate after discharge from the emergency room. in improving emergency room readmission rates. A clinical study released in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the use of post-discharge outreach from CipherHealth significantly reduced the two-week readmission rate after discharge from the emergency room.

"From every angle, the last several months have been remarkable for our team at CipherHealth," said Summer Brown, Chief Customer Officer. "We're excited to continue this work, bolstered by a growth plan that's more customer-focused than ever before, and with wind from industry recognition and third-party validation at our back."

CipherHealth counts among its customer base more than 500 of the nation's leading hospitals, all of whom have faced unprecedented disruption since the start of 2020. Across the industry, consumerism has become the status quo, elevating patient experience to a C-level mandate and making next-gen data and analytics a prerequisite, rather than a nice-to-have.

"Patient Experience is about trust and trust leads to better health outcomes. Leveraging the voice of our patients and teams is critical in ensuring we are improving care delivery with them, not to or for them," said Korby Miller, Vice President Patient Experience, Prisma Health. "CipherRounds will play an important role in the gathering of insights to scale patient and team member engagement and focus improvement efforts across our health system."

Upcoming organization initiatives include strategic product updates to launch CipherHealth to the forefront of the healthcare IT interoperability conversation, as well as new reporting and analytics updates and functionality.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

