Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor events.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute fireside chat with the host analyst at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 3:10 p.m. EDT.

On Sunday, September 18, the company will host an investor event and live webcast from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EDT at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and president, Cardiology, Dr. Ian Meredith, executive vice president and global chief medical officer, Jim Cassidy, vice president and general manager, Watchman, and Lance Bates, senior vice president and president, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, will present a business update and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replays will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media: Investors: Kate Haranis Lauren Tengler 508-683-6585 (office) 508-683-4479 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Kate.Haranis@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation